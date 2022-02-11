According to Google Maps it’s an 11-minute walk from that corner to the new SoFi Stadium, which will be hosting the Super Bowl and also turns out to have been the alien spacecraft I thought I saw (it has a pretty crazy-looking roof). I could not verify the walk time because the stadium and its parking lots were locked up behind a chain-link fence, but it seemed about right, as did the prediction that the entire journey would take me an hour and 24 minutes.

By car it would have been less than 40 minutes, but a Lyft or Uber would have cost more than $20 rather than the $1.75 I paid for the train and bus. And ride-hailing will presumably take longer and cost a lot more on Super Sunday. Driving your own car certainly will, with the Los Angeles Times reporting that, because stages and event spaces have taken over much of the parking territory around the stadium, nearby spaces are going for as much as $4,850.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Then again, I doubt things will go as smoothly with the 212 bus on Sunday as they did for me, both because of traffic and because you just can’t fit all that many people on a bus. The Los Angeles Metropolitan Transportation Authority, aka Metro, is steering game-goers toward riding the higher-capacity light-rail C (Green) Line to a stop two miles from SoFi and then taking free shuttle buses from there. But when Carla Javier of LAist tried that for the National Football Conference championship game at SoFi, she found people who had been waiting an hour for a shuttle. (She opted for the 42-minute walk instead.) Getting places in Los Angeles is hard, at least when lots of other people want to get there too.

Chances are you’re not really looking for advice on getting to the Super Bowl. You may be interested, though, in the state of public transportation in metropolitan Los Angeles and the rest of the U.S. two years into the Covid-19 pandemic. I am, which is why I didn’t end my Tuesday transit journey at SoFi Stadium. After ambling alongside the stadium fence for a while I turned left at Kareem Court just east of the Forum, the legendary arena north of SoFi where my fellow opinion columnist Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s Los Angeles Lakers used to play, then walked a block to Manchester Boulevard to await the 115 bus that would take me on the next stage of my journey. It was a pretty long wait (about 15 minutes), so I had time for a selfie.

By the time I returned to my Santa Monica lodgings at 2:43 p.m., six hours and two minutes after departing, I had also experienced a bus-window view of the downtown Los Angeles Convention Center, which is hosting the Super Bowl Experience “interactive theme park” this weekend (it wasn’t open Tuesday so I didn’t see any point in stopping), a goat taco at Grand Central Market, coffee in Koreatown, bus rapid transit in the middle of a freeway, underground heavy rail, a Metro Rapid express bus and about 20 minutes of wandering confusedly around Westwood in search of a bus that could get me to Santa Monica. The total cost, meal and beverages not included, was $5.25, although as will be explained it probably should have been a little higher. Fun day, huh?

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Los Angeles is, famously, a city that revolves around the private automobile. But it has one of the biggest transit systems in the country, one that in 2020 seems to have passed the Chicago Transit Authority for the most riders of any U.S. transit agency outside of New York (which I left off this chart because New York City Transit’s ridership is so much higher than the others that one can barely differentiate the also rans from one another):

I say “seems” because transit agencies usually track ridership from farebox data, and the buses that constitute the bulk of the Los Angeles system didn’t charge any fares from early in the pandemic until a couple of weeks ago, meaning its numbers are rougher-than-usual estimates.

Still, it makes sense that Metro would have outperformed its peers. Before the pandemic, the more train-centric systems in and around New York, Chicago, Boston, Washington and Philadelphia carried lots of white-collar commuters. Since Covid-19 hit, those people have been going to the office a lot less frequently, if at all, and choosing their own cars over public transportation if they do commute. Trains, which in 2019 surpassed buses in ridership nationwide for the first time in a very long while, are back in second place.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

In Los Angeles, where white-collar workers tend to avoid public transportation, trains never came close to matching buses before the pandemic and their ridership was down 40% as of November, before the omicron wave, while bus ridership was off just 22%.

The buses of Los Angeles serve people who can’t work from home, and often can’t afford to drive, and have thus been less likely to stop riding during the pandemic. The fact that the buses were free for almost two years surely played a role as well, and it will be interesting to see what happens to ridership now that fares have been restored. But on my voyage Tuesday the buses were still markedly fuller than the trains.

Fullest of all was the 115, which links a lot of poorer neighborhoods in South Los Angeles. It was also the most, well, normal. A major issue with public transportation in Los Angeles and elsewhere since the start of the pandemic has been that with fewer people using it, the ratio of troubled passengers to normies has risen alarmingly. Sometimes this has had awful consequences, as it did last month when financial consultant Michelle Go was pushed in front of a subway train in Manhattan, and when nurse Sandra Shells was fatally struck while waiting for a bus in downtown Los Angeles.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

I didn’t witness any dangerous behavior, but there were ranters, loud singers and, on the subway, passengers who had clearly settled in for the long haul. There was nothing like that on the 115, just people going about their day, with large numbers getting on and off at almost every stop and some pointedly thanking the driver as they left. One woman got on without a mask, but immediately grabbed one from the dispenser near the front of the bus and put it on.

It and all the other buses I rode were also, as best I could tell, payment-optional. I was paying with the Tap LA smartphone app, and the couple of times when I got a “bad configuration” error message from the bus ticket reader I was immediately waved on by the driver. When the driver of the 212 bus lowered the front entrance of the bus to help somebody with a walker to get on, he told everybody else at the stop to go in the back door, thus avoiding payment. And so on. Keeping on schedule is much more of a priority for Los Angeles bus drivers than collecting fares.

There have been calls for Metro to go permanently fare-free, which is a topic for another day. In the meantime it seems to be muddling through Covid-19 at least as well as any other major U.S. transit system. Still, like those other systems, it faces a reckoning soon. There’s the already-discussed collapse of train ridership among affluent commuters but also, as is apparent from the above charts, a decline in bus ridership that started well before the pandemic. The simplest explanation is that an improving economy was making it possible for more Americans to buy cars, which in Los Angeles and elsewhere can almost always get you where you’re going faster than a bus can.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

More From Other Writers at Bloomberg Opinion:

• Congress May Rescue the Post Office From Itself: Timothy O’Brien

• Business Travel’s Pulse Is Growing Stronger: Brooke Sutherland

• Just Say No to Amtrak’s Expensive Expansion Plans: Editorial

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Justin Fox is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering business. He was the editorial director of Harvard Business Review and wrote for Time, Fortune and American Banker. He is the author of “The Myth of the Rational Market.”

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion