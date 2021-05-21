The U.S. grid was designed for the one-way flow of power from big, centralized fossil-fuel plants to homes and businesses. That will need to change as those big generators are replaced with lots of smaller, cleaner power sources. The clean-energy grid therefore will need to be decentralized in a way that allows for power to flow in multiple directions. For example, an increasing number of consumers will install solar and batteries, turning their homes into mini-power plants that can sell power back to utilities. Corporations and cities may also create their own self-contained power networks using solar, batteries and software controls that will also connect to the larger grid. And new power lines will have to be built to connect all of that green power to towns and cities.