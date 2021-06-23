The to-do list starts on the production side, with more solar fields and wind farms. Fossil fuel power generators that survive the green transition will need to be rejiggered to burn hydrogen or be retrofitted with systems that capture carbon emissions and store them underground. Scant progress has been made in developing a commercially viable carbon-capture power plant. Distribution is another challenge. The U.S. can produce a lot of wind power in the Midwest and solar energy in the Southwest but will need to deliver it to distant cities. Unlike the existing grid, designed for the one-way flow of power from fossil-fuel plants to homes and businesses, the clean energy grid must allow for power to flow in both directions based on shifts in supply and demand.