Beyond a few vague comments -- “Sometimes you must walk through the darkness before you see the light” -- little has been attributed to Q since the Nov. 3 election. There have been no posts at all since Dec. 8. Some diehard followers are pouring over old drops for relevancy to current events. But QAnon may be moving on from Q, as evidenced by a QAnon conference in Dallas in late May. It featured influential figures within the QAnon community such as former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn and Sidney Powell, one of Trump’s former election lawyers, who stoked groundless claims that Trump will (or even could) somehow be reinstated as president.