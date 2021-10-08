Storage sites in Europe reached late summer, when natural gas inventories usually get replenished, at their lowest levels in more than a decade for the time of year. Norwegian gas flows were lower than average during maintenance work at its giant fields and processing stations, and supplies from Russia were limited while it was rebuilding its own inventories. Russian President Vladimir Putin calmed the gas market on Oct. 6 by offering to help stabilize the situation, saying Russia could potentially export record volumes of the vital fuel to Europe this year. Quick certification of the controversial Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline under the Baltic Sea between Russia and Germany would be one way to achieve this, according to Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak. That said, prices in Europe would need to stay high to attract cargoes of liquefied natural gas away from Asia, where China is stockpiling to power its economy and build reserves for winter.