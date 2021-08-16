Efforts to develop ammonia to power ships range from Greek company Avin International ordering a Suezmax tanker, which is set to be the first ammonia-ready vessel in the world, to Euronav aiming to have eight new oil tankers by the end of 2024 which will have the potential to run on the fuel. Amsterdam-based GoodFuels has supplied Volkswagen AG, Stena Bulk and others with marine biofuels and says they could make up as much as 15% of the marine fuel mix by 2030 and 25% by 2050. Engie SA and ArianeGroup SAS are developing hydrogen production equipment, while MSC Cruises is looking into the feasibility of the world’s first hydrogen powered, oceangoing cruise ship. Uniper SE and two other firms have partnered to develop green methanol as a maritime fuel in Europe. As of August, there were more than 550 ships powered by LNG in operation and on order, according to ship-classification society DNV. Maersk plans to have a small container ship capable of running on carbon neutral e-methanol or sustainable bio-methanol on the water in 2023.