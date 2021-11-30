Some governments are demanding faster action from the IMO. Putting a price on the CO2 emitted by ships is one way to close the price gap between today’s oil-based fuels and cleaner alternatives. The European Union has proposed including shipping in its Emissions Trading System. Financial incentives aren’t the only regulatory option on the table, however. Nations have also agreed to establish clean shipping routes called green corridors by mid-decade, while a group of big companies including Apple Inc., Trafigura Group and Airbus SE has committed to minimum levels of zero-emission fuels by 2030 in shipments. Shipping giant A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S has invested $1.4 billion in eight new ships that will be able to run on clean methanol, and the number of LNG-fueled ships on the water continues to grow.