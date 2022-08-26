Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The cost of energy is jumping for UK households, with regulator Ofgem raising the limit on how much it allows suppliers to charge. That’s as wholesale natural gas prices have surged following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In early August, Ofgem warned a challenging winter lay ahead, a reflection of record gas and power prices. The government is facing strong calls from lawmakers, campaigners and the industry to review the system of how homes are charged.

1. What is the price cap?

The system, introduced in January 2019 by Ofgem during Theresa May’s administration, was designed to save money for consumers as it sets out how much suppliers could charge homes per unit for the power and gas they use. It covers most households, about 24 million in the UK, on a so-called standard variable tariff, and caps the level of profits an energy supplier can make at 1.9%. It has offered protection for those who haven’t been able to shop around and switch suppliers regularly. More savvy consumers have traditionally saved many hundreds of pounds per year by switching supplier.

2. What doesn’t it do?

A common misconception is that the measure limits how high a household’s bill will be. But it doesn’t, since the total will in most cases still depend on how much energy that household actually consumes. The cap set by Ofgem is expressed in terms of average energy bills, not an absolute ceiling. That cap was raised on Aug. 26 to a record £3,549 ($4,188), effective Oct. 1. That was up from £1,971 pounds in force since April.

3. Has it peaked yet?

The level is nowhere near where it’s expected to get to next year. With no end in sight to Russia’s war in Ukraine and wholesale gas prices jumping more than 60% so far in August alone, analyst forecasts for future cap levels are constantly getting revised. Cornwall Insight has been predicting that the price cap will soar further to peak above £5,300 in the second quarter of 2023 and remain above £4,700 throughout 2023. The government is putting in place an overall £400 discount on energy bills for households, payable in monthly installments between October 2022 and March 2023, to ease the cost.

4. How is it calculated?

Gyrations on wholesale markets are the most important components for how the level is set. As the price of gas soars, or that of power generated at nuclear stations and wind parks or brought in via cables from the continent, the level of the cap is adjusted upwards too. If wholesale rates drop, as they have in the past, the cap will drop too. While renewable sources have been accounting for a rising proportion of the UK’s electricity supply, it is still gas that is the main driver of the overall price, and most UK homes get their heat from gas. Because of large swings in the market, the cap will now be adjusted on a quarterly basis instead of every six months, Ofgem said earlier in August. That feeds through into an underlying price per unit of energy used, and a flat daily fee for being connected, called a standing charge. That charge has also risen to claw back the £2.9 billion cost of failed supply companies.

5. Why is it controversial?

It was introduced as a measure that would save consumers money. And while the limit was fairly stable, or even declining, for some time, the close link to the wholesale market meant that once the energy crisis set in, rates for even the most vulnerable consumers soared as they were not protected. Companies and campaigners alike have called for the system to be replaced by a social tariff paid for by levies on more well-off consumers instead. Even so, the government has so far resisted such calls and earlier this year legislated to keep the cap alive beyond 2023.

6. Do other countries have something similar?

The price cap is a British concept, although utility contracts in most other countries are to a greater or lesser extent linked to the price of the wholesale market too. A number of measures are being brought in to protect consumers in European countries, ranging from cutting value added tax to limiting price increases and paying billions of euros to consumers.

