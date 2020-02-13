1. What is force majeure?

Translated from the French, the term means something like “superior strength.” In other words, an external event that is “unforeseeable and unavoidable, and not the result of the defendant’s actions,” making it impossible for somebody to honor a contract, as Cornell Law School puts it. Wars, riots, revolutions, explosions, strikes, port blockages, government actions, or natural disasters such as floods, earthquakes and tsunamis can all be force majeure events.

2. How does it work?

Anyone who can’t perform their contractual obligations for such extraordinary reasons can declare force majeure. It happens from time to time in energy and commodity markets, for both buyers and sellers. In Nigeria, where pipelines can be subject to sabotage, oil sales are occasionally subject to the clause. Australian iron ore and coal mines sometimes flood, prompting producers to declare it. Then the transaction is usually suspended and you get more time to carry out whatever you contracted to do. Eventually you have a right to terminate the deal.

3. What about the counter-party?

They can be stuck. A seller might have cargo already en route that the buyer suddenly refuses to take delivery of. Sellers can also declare force majeure, pressuring those who need a commodity to source alternative supplies.

4. Who decides if they disagree?

If a party feels that a force majeure declaration is frivolous, it can be challenged. Many trading contracts adhere to English law, meaning that disputes will sometimes end up in London courts. The decision may hinge on the specific language in the contract and whose laws apply. Chinese authorities can issue force majeure certificates, which gives “a certain authenticity” to a declaration, said Brian Perrott, a partner at HFW law firm and former head of litigation at Cargill Inc. “But ultimately you have to establish that a clause is triggered.”

5. Does the coronavirus epidemic count?

Illness is a very unusual reason for declaring force majeure, but coronavirus isn’t a common ailment. It has quarantined entire cities in China, overwhelming hospitals while leaving streets and workplaces empty. Some commodity contracts won’t include epidemics, Perrott said, although a case could still be argued. “The more the measures to contain the virus prove to be unsuccessful,” he said, the stronger the case. However, it’s a brave trader who turns to the legal system to take on China. In practice, those doing business with the world’s fastest-growing economy may find it easier to negotiate a solution that works for both sides.

6. Where is this playing out?

It’s already happened with liquefied natural gas that China National Offshore Oil Corp., the nation’s biggest buyer of the fuel, had contracted to purchase. It said the epidemic hampered its ability to accept the shipments, though European oil companies Total SA and Royal Dutch Shell Plc rejected the term. China is also a huge buyer of crude oil, iron ore and coal, meaning the longer the coronavirus squeezes the economy, the greater the pressure on those markets. Some consumers are seeking to use other measures, such as deferring shipments, to avoid having to declare force majeure.

7. Does it have anything to do with falling commodity prices?

Traders often talk about “price majeure,” which isn’t a legal term but a joke about Chinese buyers using any excuse available to walk away from a contract when prices have moved against them. Take LNG: long-term cargoes are often priced as a percentage of the oil price, meaning that they cost about $6 per million per British thermal units. In the meantime, the LNG cargoes can be bought in the spot market for as little as $3 per million British thermal units. The trick for a buyer is to declare force majeure in the long-term supply contract, and turn around and buy cheaper cargoes in the spot market. If that happens, that’s when the sellers call their lawyers.

8. Is it only in commodities markets?

Force majeure clauses can be applied to almost any contract. The cancellation of the annual showpiece technology congress, MWC, in Barcelona was described as a force majeure event by organizers. A Chinese car-parts supplier to PSA Group also invoked force majeure.

