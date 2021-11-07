Primary Candidate Biden was lambasted by environmentalists for, among other things, refusing to commit to a ban on fracking. President Biden’s unpopularity is due in part to high oil prices, but he doesn’t want to publicly cheerlead (privately is a different matter) for more domestic oil production for fear of picking a fight or seeming to contradict himself. But there’s no contradiction between wanting to have more oil and gas available this winter and wanting a more long-term future of heat pumps, electric vehicles and less worry about oil prices. You just need to be willing to have some environmentalists yell at you.