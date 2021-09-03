The Cybertruck was first unveiled at that impromptu window-smashing event in late 2019, scheduled to be available later this year, and is now reportedly delayed until late 2022, with high-volume production not happening until a year after that. This follows hot on the heels of a tweet from CEO Elon Musk saying Tesla Inc.’s revamped Roadster sportscar should ship in 2023 provided 2022 goes easy on him. That model was first unveiled almost four years ago, with an original launch date of last year. Incidentally, that unveiling was a mere digestif to the main event, the reveal of the Tesla Semi truck, due to begin production two years ago and still due.