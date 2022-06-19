Placeholder while article actions load

It’s easy to blame petrol station owners for the escalating cost of fuel, but they’re not the source of woe for motorists in the UK facing soaring prices. They’re just the human faces having to deal with anger that should be directed elsewhere. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The cost of filling a 15 US gallon (55 liter) fuel tank on a standard family saloon car has risen beyond £100 ($120), putting an increasing strain on the budgets of people who are still reluctant to use public transport for fear of catching Covid and, more immediately, face a week of strikes that threaten to bring much of the country’s rail network to a halt.

In absolute terms, petrol prices at the pump have risen by more than 40 pence a liter, equivalent to about $1.85 a US gallon, since the start of the year. On June 15 the national average price was £1.87 a liter ($8.61 a US gallon) and there’s a whole host of factors that have driven it up.

Rising crude prices are a big contributor to higher costs at the pump. Crude was already strengthening as demand worldwide recovered from the pandemic at a faster rate than supply. The OPEC+ group of oil producers, who cut production by more than 10 million barrels a day (about 10% of total world output) in April 2020 have struggled to keep pace with their own plans to restore it gradually. They have fallen further behind their collective production target in recent months, as more members reach capacity limits that have fallen due to lack of investment in the past two years. It was then given another boost after Russia invaded Ukraine in late February and buyers in Europe responded by shunning Russian barrels.

Looked at in percentage terms, the rise in crude prices has been much bigger than the increase in pump prices. Crude is up by more than 60% since the start of the year, compared with an increase of about 30% in the price of petrol at the pump.

The government’s tax cut has had very little impact on prices. A reduction of fuel duty by 5 pence a liter (equivalent to about 26 cents a US gallon when it was made) was soon wiped out by the higher cost of value added tax (VAT). Fuel duty is charged at a flat rate — currently 52.95 pence a liter ($2.44 a US gallon) — while VAT is levied at 20% of the final price (including the fuel duty).

As petrol prices have continued to rise since the duty cut, the VAT payable has risen with them, more than wiping out the reduction. While the government received about 83 pence a liter from petrol sales through fuel duty and VAT at the start of March, it now gets 84 pence, according to figures from motoring organization the RAC.

No wonder that petrol retailers and consumer groups are calling for another, bigger, cut in fuel duty. But while it would be welcomed by motorists, it’s unlikely to help for long. The problem, as I argued here, is that cutting prices stimulates demand and, in a market that’s globally short of supply, that’s simply going to push prices up even more.

Raw materials (crude oil and biofuels) and taxes together account for 84% of UK pump prices for petrol and a similar proportion for diesel. That leaves about 30 pence a liter (or $1.37 a US gallon) to cover the cost of turning the crude into fuel, shipping, storing and selling it. Most of that is taken up in producing the fuel in refineries, with the difference between crude prices and wholesale petrol prices at almost 22 pence a liter (or $1.01 a US gallon), leaving just 8 pence a liter (36 cents a US gallon) for delivery, distribution and retailers.

Refining costs have risen along with everything else. Rising natural gas prices, which soared over the winter and remain elevated amid disruptions to Russian exports after its invasion of Ukraine, have increased the cost of removing sulphur from fuels, necessary to meet environmental standards for fuels.

Even so, oil companies are coming under pressure from governments on both sides of the Atlantic and that’s only going to intensify as they start to announce quarterly profits that will be boosted by soaring prices, while those same price rises are stoking inflation.

In the UK, petrol prices are high because of the large tax take, but they are rising because crude prices are rocketing. With limited spare capacity globally, both to produce and to refine oil, the only way that prices will ease is if demand is reined in to meet the available supply. While cutting taxes is popular, it isn’t going to solve the underlying problem that demand needs to come down — not just in the UK, but everywhere.

