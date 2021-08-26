If Laschet is to secure the chancellery, he will likely need to strike a coalition deal with the Greens and the FDP in a “Jamaica” alliance, so called because the party colors black, green and yellow match the Caribbean island’s flag. However, if the current trend persists and the SPD wins, Scholz could form a red-yellow-green coalition with the FDP and the Greens, known as the “traffic light” option. Another possibility, though unlikely, would be a red-red-green alliance with the far-left Linke replacing the pro-business FDP. The SPD joined with Merkel in a “grand coalition” for 12 of her 16 years in power and the two sides have all but ruled out a repeat of that this time. Forming a government could take many weeks and Merkel will remain at the helm until the Bundestag votes for a new chancellor.