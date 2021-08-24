A closer and harder look at the LG unit is warranted. It is slated to go public later this year in what could be South Korea’s biggest ever public listing, at $10 billion to $12 billion. The company is one of the largest battery suppliers for major electric vehicle models, and has rushed to expand across the world. This rapid pace of investment, possibly boosted by its parent’s complementary electronics and chemicals businesses, has allowed it to accelerate production, making LG Energy Solutions a ready and appealing partner. The company has inked deals with several automakers, including Tesla Inc., and is in a joint venture with GM to develop a proprietary battery technology central to the U.S. carmaker’s $27 billion green strategy. That means amid the scramble (and pressure) to meet regulatory standards and company targets for sales and emissions, even more LG-made batteries will be housed in cars across the world.