The government of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau backs Enbridge, saying that the pipeline’s continued operation is nonnegotiable. It recently invoked a provision in a 1970s-era treaty to defend the line’s operation, raising the matter to the international level. U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration says it will discuss the matter with its northern neighbor and stressed that it’s not considering forcing a shutdown. Biden is an ally of Whitmer and has taken a hard line so far on oil pipelines, canceling the controversial Keystone XL project that would have delivered Canadian crude to the U.S. But shutting Line 5 could raise energy costs in Michigan, a political battleground state, at a time when Republicans are blaming him for rising fuel prices. It would also undermine relations with Trudeau’s government.