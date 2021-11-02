There’s still an issue with so-called range anxiety. While the most-expensive EVs can travel 500 miles or more before a top up, budget models like the Bolt generally are lucky to go half that distance, leaving consumers anxious about how often they’ll need to recharge. Automakers and governments have become directly involved in the roll-out of public recharging infrastructure for drivers on the road. However, most recharging is expected to take place at home, and that means another cost for consumers. While the average price of a home-charging kit has fallen 18% since 2017 to about $650, some top-of-the-line bi-directional chargers (which let you send energy from the vehicle to the home or grid), cost more than $6,000. Installation costs in the U.S. can run from as little as $400 to more than $3,300.