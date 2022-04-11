Scott Morrison has been prime minister of Australia for about three-and-a-half years. Remarkably, this makes him the country’s longest-serving leader since 2007. Ahead of a May 21 election, however, his chances for another term are looking slim. The center-right leader performs poorly in practically every poll, the cost of living is rising and he’s struggling to control the campaign narrative. Even his inner circle has begun to leak embarrassing stories to the media. So why is almost no one writing his political obituary yet? Maybe because he’s been there before -- and won.

1. Who is Morrison?

Morrison, a Pentecostal Christian conservative and son of a former policeman and mayor who grew up in Sydney’s eastern suburbs, was first elected to parliament in 2007. He came to power in 2018 after a party leadership battle and held on to the top job when Australia hit the polls a year later. Presently in his first full-term, his leadership has been dominated by crises, ranging from devastating 2019 bushfires to the Covid-19 pandemic and a #MeToo-style scandal inside parliament. Morrison put off calling an election until almost the very last minute -- a sign he may not like his chances. In an Essential poll on March 22, Morrison had a net satisfaction rating of -3, meaning more people disapproved of his performance than approved. Only 7% of people didn’t have an opinion.

2. How is his government performing?

Unemployment is at just 4%, the lowest point since 2008, and rising commodity prices are delivering windfall tax revenue to the government’s coffers. But little else is really going right for Morrison, who has come under fire over supply shortages during omicron outbreak that took off in December, and mismanaging the response to epic flooding this year in the nation’s northeast. Morrison’s signature bill against religious discrimination had to be pulled in a fight over LGBTQ rights, a federal government minister went to a cricket match instead of a hearing on deaths in retirement homes, and leaks began to appear about discussions inside his cabinet, potentially showing growing dissatisfaction in Morrison’s inner circle.

3. Who is Morrison’s opponent?

Anthony Albanese, a career politician from a working-class background, served under past prime ministers Kevin Rudd and Julia Gillard and was appointed Labor Party leader in 2019. He had a positive rating of +7 in the Essential poll, but a full 20% of people were unsure how they felt about him. All Labor leaders who have won power from opposition in recent decades have been big, charismatic personalities, often with ambitious legislative agendas. Albanese, in comparison, looks to be presenting himself as a safe pair of hands and focusing on what he calls the government’s failures.

4. What are the big election issues?

The government is mostly running on its record, the strong economy and promises of future tax cuts. Two of its promises from the last election have yet to be delivered: the anti-discrimination law regarding religious freedoms and a federal anti-corruption body. At the same time, with the price of gasoline and household goods rising as a result of Russia’s attack on Ukraine, inflation is creating a new headache for Morrison, who pitched cash to key voters in his 2022 budget. Labor went to the 2019 election with a lot of big programs designed to solve problems like housing affordability, inequality and climate change. Many in Labor blame that approach -- and feared tax increases to pay for it -- for their unexpected loss. This time they’re keeping the focus on the government. The election could come down to a referendum on Morrison and his handling of the pandemic, including the sensational deportation in January of tennis star Novak Djokovic.

5. What do the polls say?

A survey released April 10 by the highly respected Newspoll had Morrison’s Liberal-National coalition trailing the opposition Labor party 53% to 47%, which would equal a loss of 11 seats if replicated on election day. Since Morrison currently holds power by just one seat, even a much smaller swing against him could still see him booted from government. It isn’t just Newspoll either -- the prime minister is down in every major poll. But not so fast. In the lead up to the 2019 election the opposition Labor Party was ahead in the polls and its leader Bill Shorten seemed likely to win. One betting agency even paid out on Shorten to be the next PM two days before election day. The final Newspoll before the election had Labor 51.5% to 48.5% - the actual result was the exact reverse. In his victory speech, a jubilant Morrison said he had “always believed in miracles.”

6. Where does each get support?

In 2019, Morrison’s voters were mostly male, above 35 and middle-class, according to a survey by the Australian National University. One of the benefits of the decades-old coalition between the Liberal and National parties is that the former can win seats in affluent urban neighborhoods and middle-class suburbs, while the latter is strong in rural areas. Between them, they cover a broad spectrum of potential voters. In comparison, Labor’s voters are more often young, female and either working class, with no special qualifications, or college educated. They are also far more likely to rent and not own property.

7. How does the voting work?

In Australia, voting is compulsory -- if you’re eligible and you don’t vote, you get a fine. There are two houses of parliament to vote for: the House of Representatives, or lower house, and the Senate, or upper house. Only the lower house matters in terms of forming a government though -- whoever gets more than half of the 150 seats can do so. Election day is always a Saturday, making it easy for most people to get to the polls without having to leave work. Finally, Australia has preferential voting, which means you rank your choices. If your first choice doesn’t win, your vote gets reallocated until a winner is declared.

8. What happens if no party ends up with a majority?

This could definitely happen in 2022. Known as a hung parliament, the last was in 2010. Since then the 2016 and 2019 elections have seen the Liberal-National Coalition win by just a slim margin. If neither side gets 76 seats, then they will have to negotiate with minor parties, like the Greens, and independent lawmakers to form government.

9. Is it just domestic issues at play?

Foreign policy rarely plays a big role in Australian elections but this year could be different. The government is trying hard to make the perceived threat from the Chinese Communist Party a factor in the election, painting itself as tougher on Beijing than the Labor Party would be. Any moves by the Chinese government before May when it comes to trade or diplomacy might give voters more reason to pay attention. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has brought new attention to Australia’s Aukus pact with the U.S. and U.K. and national security.

