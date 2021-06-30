The transition hasn’t exactly been smooth. When the worst heat wave in a generation taxed California’s power system in the summer of 2020, the state suffered its first rolling blackouts in 20 years. Part of the problem: Older gas-burning plants have been closing faster than batteries have replaced them. California is projected to have 1,700 megawatts of new battery capacity in place by August, enough to power 1.3 million homes and, in theory, avert another grid emergency. Another issue is that most battery packs now available hold enough juice for just four hours. That makes them a good fit for California, where supplies are strained in early evenings for a few hours after solar power shuts down. But they’re of little help during events like the winter storms that pummeled Texas in February and left millions of people without power for days.