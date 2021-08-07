She’s a flute player who became team coordinator for a presidential challenger. When he was jailed, she effectively became a leader of his team and joined forces with Tsikhanouskaya. Along with lawyer and fellow opposition activist Maksim Znak, she faces as much as 12 years in prison at a closed-court hearing on charges of public calls to harm national security, conspiracy to seize power and organizing an extremist group. According to opposition activists and Ukrainian officials, Belarus tried to expel Kalesnikava and two colleagues one night in September 2020. Brought to the frontier by Belarusian security forces around 4 a.m., Kalesnikava tore up her passport and fled her vehicle to prevent agents from forcing her out of the country, according to the colleagues. Lukashenko disputed that account, telling Russian media that Kalesnikava was arrested as the three tried to flee Belarus illegally. At the opening of her trial on Aug. 4, she smiled, danced and made her trademark heart-shape symbol with her hands to reporters from state media as she and Znak stood in the defendants’ cage. She said she’d rejected officials’ attempts to get her to take part in staged interviews with state television or plead for clemency because she’s innocent.