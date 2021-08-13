A Belarusian sprinter, Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, said she was pressured to leave the Olympic Games in Tokyo early for criticizing sporting officials from her country. Tsimanouskaya, who was taken to the airport against her will, was afraid to return home, where Lukashenko’s son Viktor runs the Olympic committee, and refused to board her flight. She sought protection and wound up receiving a visa to go to Poland. In May, a Ryanair Holdings Plc plane flying from Athens to Vilnius was forced to land in the Belarusian capital Minsk, where authorities arrested a passenger, journalist Raman Pratasevich, who rose to prominence covering the 2020 protests. He was detained with his girlfriend Sofia Sapega, a Russian citizen. Lithuania, which has offered shelter to many opposition figures from Belarus, accuses Lukashenko of channeling thousands of migrants, mainly from Iraq, across their border and is now planning to build a 508-kilometer (316-mile) fence to stop the flow.