1. What got central banks interested?

A growing body of research suggests that climate change poses the greatest long-run threat to the global economy, including the price and financial stability that central banks are responsible for. Even if the ambitious goal set in the 2015 Paris Agreement of limiting global temperature gains to 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels is met, the world’s economies are likely to be affected in multiple ways, from lower productivity on farms and construction sites and increased mortality and migration. That’s in addition to damage from more extreme weather events and coastal flooding that could run into the trillions by 2100. Then there are risks to the financial system.

2. What are those risks?

In 2015, outgoing Bank of England governor Mark Carney raised an alarm about the “tragedy” of climate change and warned specifically about “re-pricing” events. That includes physical damage that destroys the value of assets (such as waterfront hotels), imposes new liabilities on companies (see California utility giant PG&E’s wildfire-driven bankruptcy) or sharply raises insurance prices. Another risk: a sudden slump in the value of certain assets because of drastic government action to combat climate change, like the introduction of a steep carbon tax or regulations that keeps fossil fuels in the ground. “The speed at which such re-pricing occurs is uncertain and could be decisive for financial stability,” Carney said in his speech.

3. What came out of that speech?

Two years later, Carney led some peers in creating the Network for Greening the Financial System, a group of now about 50 central banks and related groups that swap research and potential policy solutions. Its membership includes the People’s Bank of China, a climate leader, which also runs a substantial green program. In 2019, the group created a set of guidelines that urges peers to price in climate change risk when regulating financial companies and to invest with sustainability goals in mind for their own portfolios. To many, the mere fact that central banks are talking about the challenge is of huge significance.

4. What are central banks doing?

Each has its own approach, depending on their legal mandate and the priorities of the government that oversees them:

• The People’s Bank of China, a more centralized authority, provides direct investment in sustainable projects, has encouraged issuance of green bonds, and even curbed loans to polluters.

• The Bank of Canada announced a research program on climate change at the end of 2019.

• The Bank of England is in the midst of stress testing insurers and banks for how well they’d handle climate events and potential new regulation. They’re also gauging the broader financial sector’s resilience, with results expected next year.

• In Sweden, the central bank last year sold some of its Canadian and Australian provincial bonds because the regions are so highly reliant on the production of fossil fuels.

• The U.S. Federal Reserve hosted a climate change conference in November and is conducting research on the subject.

• The European Central Bank is considering “Green QE.”

5. What’s that?

After the 2008 financial crisis, the Fed, ECB and Bank of Japan pursued so-called quantitative easing, or QE. They bought trillions of dollars in bonds to stimulate their economies by nudging down long-term interest rates. The ECB is considering funneling some of its bond-buying toward green projects and companies, lowering borrowing costs for that industry. The market for green bonds is currently just over half a trillion dollars.

6. What else can they do?

Central banks can have an impact through regulation and research. Research is the most indirect route, though it informs policy makers; it’s usually a central bank’s first step. Central banks can use their regulatory powers to do things like force banks to calculate and disclose their climate-related risks, and can include climate-repricing scenarios in the stress tests they require to make sure banks are prepared for losses. That could have the effect of damping banks’ appetite for fossil-fuel investments or lending, and spur alternative energies.

7. What can’t they do?

Monetary policy, which is the main avenue for central bank action, is a blunt tool-- lowering interest rates across the board makes borrowing more attractive for green firms, but also for everyone else including polluters. There are other limits to central bank action: They’re generally not able to create new laws or even regulations except within their existing purview. Because they’re supposed to be independent, central banks also typically avoid throwing their weight behind political agendas -- especially when they contradict the priorities of the elected government.

8. Why have some stayed away?

Two of the 10 largest economies are missing from the NGFS: Brazil and the U.S., although Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said that it’s been sending representatives to meetings and will “probably” join at some point. The Fed, already a frequent target for President Donald Trump over interest rates, has sought to avoid further clashes with a climate-skeptical administration. More broadly, critics argue that the issue isn’t one for central banks, which can only impact economies indirectly via credit markets, and should be left to politicians who can spend and invest directly. There’s also a risk that, because some see climate change as controversial, a central bank’s entry into the area will open the door for more political influence. Finally, there’s an argument that because the time horizon for monetary policy is about 2-3 years, and climate change timelines are much longer, it makes central banks ill-equipped to have a meaningful impact.

