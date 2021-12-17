AAFCO, which is currently managed among officials across states, should be more centrally organized under the FDA with a focus on reforms in three key areas: increasing the varieties of bugs that can be farmed (currently a small handful of species are allowed); expanding the uses for these insect proteins (now permitted only in certain pet foods and limited poultry and aquaculture applications); and, most notably, broadening the allowable feedstocks to raise these insects, which can currently only be fed pre-consumer food waste. Enabling insect farmers to utilize post-consumer food waste — of which Americans produce about 130 billion pounds a year — would super-charge growth.