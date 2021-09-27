Mainly because it’s short of coal. Coal-based producers account for more than 70% of the country’s electricity generation, but Xi’s push to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and go “carbon neutral” by 2060 has capped the growth of coal mining. Demand for power from Chinese factories soared as orders from overseas mounted, but utilities were unable to buy enough fuel after prices surged. China’s coal production grew by 6% in the first eight months this year, but the power output from coal-fire generators surged 14% in the same period, leading to a decline in coal inventories. Certain northern areas also need to reserve enough coal for the upcoming winter heating season, which is worsening the current shortage.