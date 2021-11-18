People often complain about the smog on social media, but that’s about it. Some city dwellers even add to the problem by setting off fireworks, ignoring curbs on their sale and use. Yet there are signs that more people are worrying about the impact on their health. Sales of air purifiers and face masks -- driven partly by Covid-19, of course -- are growing, and indoor plants have become a popular addition to Delhi homes. Health groups educating society on the hazards of air pollution say attitudes are slowly changing as people see friends and relatives struck down with respiratory illnesses. Renowned lung specialist Arvind Kumar wrote on Twitter that a child born on a smoggy day in Delhi “would have smoked 40 to 50 cigarettes” on the first day of its life. “We can’t live like this,” said Indian billionaire businessman Sunil Mittal at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore in November.