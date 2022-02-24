1. Where are Donetsk and Luhansk?

Long the home of Don Cossacks, the region, in eastern Ukraine, came under control of the Russian Empire in the mid-18th century, soon after the discovery of the coal basin that would provide its nickname – the Donbas. The coal attracted industry and Russian settlers from the mid-19th century, turning Donetsk and Luhansk into Ukraine’s industrial heartland. With its substantial Russian-speaking population, the Donbas became a bedrock of support for Viktor Yanukovych, the Donetsk-born former president toppled in 2014 by street protests over his decision -- under pressure from Putin -- to renege on signing a trade association pact with the European Union.

2. How did the trouble start?

Following Yanukovych’s removal, which Russia saw as a Western-backed coup, Putin sent unbadged troops to annex Crimea, without a shot fired. Opponents of the new pro-Western government in Kyiv tried to emulate that success by taking control in cities across the eastern and southern regions of Ukraine. But this time there was resistance. Clashes broke out and an armed conflict developed in the Donbas. Russia denies allegations that it fomented the protests. It’s clear many in the region wanted stronger ties with Russia, though not that they wanted to join it or fight. One of the first commanders of the separatist forces, Igor Girkin, otherwise known as Strelkov, was a Russian citizen who had been involved in Moscow’s operation to secure Crimea.

3. Why is Russia focused on this area?

Putin has made clear since at least 2007 that he does not accept Europe’s post-Cold War, U.S.-dominated security architecture. He since tried to carve out a sphere of influence for Moscow in the former Soviet space, pushing back against efforts by Russia’s neighbors to join or associate with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization or, later, the European Union. He tried instead to build Russian-led equivalents -- the Collective Security Treaty Organization and Eurasian Economic Union -- but without Ukraine, a fellow Slav nation of at least 41 million, they could amount to little.

4. Didn’t Russia say it wanted to implement the Minsk Accords?

Yes. For seven years Russia tried to get Ukraine to implement the 2015 Minsk II peace deal, agreed after battlefield defeats for Kyiv. Russia’s interpretation of the accords would have federalized Ukraine such that Moscow -- through the pro-Russia leaders of Donetsk and Luhansk -- would be able to influence or block shifts in Ukraine’s orientation. Agreeing to implement the accords as Russia wants would for that reason be seen as capitulation and politically dangerous for President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Ukraine offered its own interpretation of how to implement the Minsk deals, but by recognizing the separatist territories as independent states Putin has made the accords irrelevant.

5. How valuable are the provinces?

The separatist territories are by now mainly of value for the disruption they cause Ukraine, cutting key transport links and supply chains and creating political risks that drive up borrowing costs and deter investors in the rest of the country. The territories produce coal and are home to some substantial factories, but the economy has been largely destroyed, with the war leaving about 14,000 people dead. Large numbers have fled the fighting and lack of rule of law in the territories, leaving either for Ukraine or Russia. One 2020 study estimated the cost of reconstruction at $21.7 billion, a bill that now falls to the Kremlin.

6. How large will the new states be?

That’s still unclear. Separatists hold about one third of the Donetsk and Luhansk provinces, with the remaining two thirds behind a roughly 450 kilometer (280 mile) front line defended by about 30,000 Ukrainian soldiers. The separatist governments, led by Denis Pushilin in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Leonid Pasechnik in the Luhansk People’s Republic, claim the whole Donbas region for their statelets. The documents signed by Putin on Feb. 21 did not define their extent. The territories remain part of Ukraine under international law.

7. Why does the West care?

Putin is demanding a wholesale restructuring of Europe’s security order and has now altered the borders that emerged from the collapse of the former Soviet Union four times -- twice in Georgia and, after Crimea and the Donbas, twice in Ukraine. He has also forced a much closer union on the embattled leader of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, with the result that some of the shelling on Ukraine has come from Belarus, according to Ukraine’s border guard. That’s worrying for the neighboring Baltic states and Poland -- all NATO members -- which have begun to ask for a stronger NATO presence in the area response.

