Egypt has accused Ethiopia of refusing to agree to release a permanent, minimum volume of water from the dam in the event of severe drought. Its foreign minister, Sameh Shoukry, has warned that while Egypt and Sudan are committed to talks and a peaceful settlement, “all options are on the table” when it comes to reaching that goal. During Omar al-Bashir’s rule, Sudan accepted Ethiopia’s assurances that the dam would help control flooding and that Sudan would benefit from the power generated. Since al-Bashir was toppled in 2019, Sudan has aligned itself with Egypt, saying the Nile is joint property and an agreement must be reached before the dam can be filled.