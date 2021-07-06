The taxonomy is coming up against heavy objections from environmental and consumer groups involved in its creation. Five bodies comprising part of the EU’s platform on sustainable finance -- an advisory body for the taxonomy -- suspended their work over worries that the bloc’s rules could open the door to greenwashing. Looseness in the taxonomy could filter down into the green bond standards to be based on it, they say. Other concerns center over the inclusion of bioenergy and forestry, which many environmental groups wanted delayed as current practices are reviewed. Perhaps the biggest fights yet to come will be over the possible incorporation of natural gas and nuclear power later this year, as political horse-trading continues. While nuclear energy produces no greenhouse gases, opponents say its radioactive waste violates rules against not doing other environmental harm. By comparison, the U.K. has omitted nuclear from its own green bond standards.