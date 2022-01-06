A separate so-called complementary delegated act allowing for some natural gas and nuclear energy projects to be classified as sustainable investments is now in consultation, a process in which member states and civil society experts provide their views. This is an issue that’s dividing EU member states, with France leading a group backing nuclear and Germany taking the lead in support of gas -- and has become more pertinent during an energy crunch that has sent prices to record highs in recent months. While atomic energy produces no greenhouse gases, there are widespread concerns over its safety and how to store its waste, which lasts for thousands of years. After the 2011 Fukushima disaster in Japan, Germany put itself on a path to phase out nuclear power by the end of 2022. And while gas burns cleaner than coal, it still produces carbon dioxide that critics say will impede progress in meeting the bloc’s climate goals. The European Commission is due to adopt the delegated act in January before it goes to the European Parliament and national governments in the EU Council for scrutiny.