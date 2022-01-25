Andreas: The price signal is so important, but it’s not just for nuclear, it’s for everything. The EU has the largest scheme in the world for setting the carbon price through an emissions trading system. But policy makers don’t trust that tool enough. They do other things that neutralize the effect, but if you expanded it to the whole economy, not just 40% of it as in the EU right now, a carbon trading mechanism that sets a high carbon price would help nuclear and other technologies become more competitive. It makes the price of the carbon visible. A lot of the focus should be on expanding the carbon trading system in the EU and founding a carbon club with the U.S. and other like-minded countries. Eventually everyone would join the club and we’d have a global carbon price, the way there’s a global oil price. That’s the price signal we need.