Hunter Biden, the second-born son of the US president, has a way of staying in the news. His work in Ukraine was a topic of the 2019 phone call that led to the first impeachment of then-President Donald Trump. E-mails and photos taken from his abandoned laptop computer spurred a dispute over whether social media companies censor legitimate news. An investigation of his finances could wind up with him facing criminal charges. If the new Republican majority in the US House of Representatives has its way, the public will be hearing Hunter Biden’s name much more in coming months.

1. What do Republicans want to investigate?

The new chairman of the House Oversight Committee, Republican James Comer of Kentucky, alleges that the Biden family “sold access for profit around the world to the detriment of American interests.” He has requested any “suspicious activity reports” connected to Hunter Biden; US banks submit SARs to flag irregular transactions to the Treasury Department’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network. Comer has also raised questions about Hunter Biden’s latest career turn — as a painter. Biden has offered prints and paintings for sale, some listed for hundreds of thousands of dollars, raising questions about whether buying his art could be seen as a way to curry favor with his father.

2. What does President Biden say?

Joe Biden denies knowledge or involvement in his son’s business dealings. During a CBS News interview in 2022, Biden said his son suffered from “an addiction problem” but expressed pride in his recovery efforts. “I love him and he’s on the straight and narrow, and he has been for a couple of years now. I’m just so proud of him,” Biden told CNN in October.

3. Why so much attention to a president’s son?

By his own account, 52-year-old Hunter Biden has led a troubled life. “I’ve bought crack cocaine on the streets of Washington, DC, and cooked up my own inside a hotel bungalow in Los Angeles,” he wrote in his 2021 memoir, Beautiful Things. “I’ve been so desperate for a drink that I couldn’t make the one-block walk between a liquor store and my apartment without uncapping the bottle to take a swig. In the last five years alone, my two-decades-long marriage has dissolved, guns have been put in my face, and at one point I dropped clean off the grid, living in $59-a-night Super 8 motels off I-95 while scaring my family even more than myself.” Other presidents, of course, have endured unflattering headlines about family members. But Hunter Biden, a lawyer by training, also pursued business opportunities with foreign parties after his father became vice president in 2009, often in ways that intersected with his father’s work.

4. What sort of work did Hunter Biden do?

Much of it involved corporate deal-making and consulting. In 2013, for instance, after flying to China with his father aboard Air Force Two, Biden joined the board of an investment fund, BHR Partners, co-founded by a Chinese private-equity investor trying to raise $1.5 billion. Entities controlled by him and his uncle, James Biden, who ran a consultancy called the Lion Hall Group, were paid $4.8 million in 2017 and 2018 by Chinese conglomerate CEFC China Energy in relation to energy projects that never came to fruition, the Washington Post reported. During discussions of an earlier prospective deal, CEFC’s founder and chairman, Ye Jianming, sent Biden a 2.8-carat diamond, the New Yorker reported in 2019. Biden’s venture with CEFC fell apart after an associate of Ye was arrested and sentenced in the United States for an international money-laundering scheme.

5. What did Hunter Biden do in Ukraine?

Burisma Holdings, one of the largest private natural gas companies in Ukraine, named Biden to its board in 2014. He served until 2020, and records suggest he earned at least $50,000 a month. In 2016, his father, as the Obama administration’s point person on Ukraine, pressed successfully for the ouster of Viktor Shokin as prosecutor general. US allies, the International Monetary Fund and many Ukrainians had called for Shokin to be replaced on the grounds that he had failed to pursue corruption cases. But Trump and his attorney, Rudy Giuliani, alleged that Biden had targeted Shokin to derail an investigation into Burisma. Burisma issued a statement in 2017 saying that the investigation had been closed and that it had paid an extra 180 million hryvnias ($7 million) in taxes. In hindsight, Hunter Biden said, serving on Burisma’s board may have been “poor judgment.”

6. Did Hunter Biden do wrong in his business dealings?

When he was president, Donald Trump said the Biden family “was paid off, pure and simple” and accused the family of corruption, extortion and “pillaging” foreign countries. Without offering evidence, he called them “stone-cold crooked” and publicly urged Ukraine and China to open criminal investigations. The notion that Hunter Biden and his father could be complicit in Ukrainian corruption was first aired in a 2018 book by Peter Schweizer, an editor at Breitbart News and president of the Government Accountability Institute, a nonprofit group founded by former Trump political adviser Steve Bannon. But even Schweizer’s book didn’t allege that any laws were broken. A September 2020 report released by Republican members of the Senate Homeland Security Committee concluded that Hunter Biden’s foreign work had created a potential conflict of interest for his father but didn’t allege that any laws had been broken. That was just one in a series of voluminous reports by Republican senators suggesting wrongdoing by the president’s son, in some cases with thin evidence.

7. What was the connection to Trump’s impeachment?

In a July 2019 phone call, Trump asked Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to “look into” Hunter Biden and whether Joe Biden as vice president had shut down the investigation of Burisma. That call came just days after Trump announced he was withholding hundreds of millions of dollars in military aid to Ukraine — prompting Democrats to allege that Trump was using the assistance as leverage to pressure Zelenskiy into releasing damaging information about the Bidens. Trump denied extorting the Ukrainian leader, describing the call as “perfect.” Democrats in the US House of Representatives approved two articles of impeachment charging Trump with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. In the Senate, Democrats fell well short of the two-thirds supermajority needed to convict Trump and remove him from office.

8. What happened with Hunter Biden’s laptop?

The owner of a computer repair shop in Wilmington, Delaware, says Biden dropped off but never reclaimed a damaged MacBook Pro that included explicit photos and videos of Biden taking drugs and engaging in sex acts. The owner says he turned the laptop over to the FBI and a copy of the hard drive to Giuliani, who shared it with the New York Post during the final weeks of the 2020 presidential election. The Post’s front-page article focused on emails suggesting that Biden may have arranged for Ukrainian business associates to meet his father when he was vice president; the Post also published several unflattering photos taken from the hard drive. Citing concerns over the private nature of the material and whether it had been hacked, Twitter Inc. and Facebook (now part of Meta Platforms Inc.) restricted the ability of users to share the Post story. Subsequent reporting by other news organizations backed the authenticity of the material cited by the Post, fueling criticism that social media platforms and mainstream media had suppressed legitimate news. In one of his early moves as Twitter’s new owner, Elon Musk released internal emails showing there was dissension within the company over restricting access to the Post article.

9. Why is Hunter Biden under criminal investigation?

Since 2018, US law enforcement has been looking into his overseas work and whether he properly reported his income for tax purposes. Biden confirmed in 2020 that he was under federal criminal investigation, saying he was confident it would find he handled his affairs “legally and appropriately.” Also under investigation is whether he lied when filling out a federal form before purchasing a handgun in 2018. The Washington Post reported in October that, at a time when he has admitted using illicit drugs, Biden answered “no” on the form to a question about whether he was “an unlawful user of, or addicted to, marijuana or any depressant, stimulant, narcotic drug, or any other controlled substance.”

