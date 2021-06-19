A bunch. Green hydrogen currently costs between $2.50 and $4.50 a kilogram to make, according to an analysis by BloombergNEF. That would need to fall below $1 a kilogram to become competitive with hydrogen made from fossil fuel. BNEF projects it will reach that level by 2030. But that hinges not only on a vast expansion of electrolyzer capacity, but on a vast increase in electricity generation — at a time when the world’s generators and grids already will be straining to keep up with demand from newly electrified vehicles. Also, as the lightest gas in the universe, hydrogen must be compressed or mixed with natural gas to send through a pipeline or chilled to a liquid state to be transported by ship, adding to its costs compared with natural gas.