1. How did it come to this?

The seeds were sown in a debt-fueled economic boom between 2007 and 2012, when banks increased loans by 400%. When the economy began slowing, though, many companies struggled to repay, making banks reluctant to lend more. That crimped the availability of credit and added a further drag on the economy, heaping pressure on indebted businesses. Some of the slack was picked up by non-bank lenders, or shadow banks, but one of the most prominent -- Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Ltd. -- became the first major blowup in 2018 in what became known as India’s mini-Lehman moment.

2. What’s happened since?

The collapse of IL&FS triggered something of a credit crunch and the Reserve Bank of India stepped in to take control of another shadow lender, Dewan Housing Finance Corp., to contain the fallout. A smaller lender also failed in 2019 after allegedly duping investors about its exposure to a property developer. Then, in March 2020, the central bank seized Yes Bank Ltd. in India’s biggest bank rescue.

3. What went wrong at Yes Bank?

Its troubles were rooted in the rapid expansion under its former Chief Executive Officer and co-founder Rana Kapoor. In his last full year in charge through March 2018, Yes Bank had the fastest loan growth of any bank in India. Credit Suisse had noted in a 2019 report the company had the biggest proportion of outstanding loans to large stressed borrowers. Authorities are investigating Kapoor for alleged lending impropriety. He denies wrongdoing.

4. So it’s not just the economy?

No. India’s bad-loan problem was caused by a variety of factors, including government policies. Some borrowers found life harder when authorities suddenly tightened regulations, the courts canceled coal-mining licenses or ordered payment of telecom fees, natural gas supplies dwindled, real-estate prices fell and interest rates rose. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s unprecedented decision in 2016 to overnight invalidate almost all of the nation’s physical currency devastated supply chains and created dangerous imbalances in the financial system as Indians rushed to deposit their bills. Making matters worse, there was long a belief among some corporate executives that they could walk away from debts without facing consequences. Regulators allege that some bank chiefs handed to their cronies loans that ended up in default.

5. What are authorities doing and is it working?

The central bank in 2015 began assessing the bad loans, bringing to light the full scope of the problem. Gross non-performing assets across the banking sector surged from about 3% to more than 9%, then breached 10% for the highest ratio in the world. The government has created a new bankruptcy law to aid loan-recoveries but, as the economy decelerates, authorities are also taking steps to spur fresh credit and show more lenience toward certain borrowers and small businesses. The Reserve Bank warned late last year that India’s bad-loan clean up is set to reverse, with soured debt forecast at 9.9% of total credit by September 2020, up from the 9% predicted earlier. Authorities’ moves to seize IL&FS and Yes Bank risk tightening access to credit.

6. Are there more difficulties ahead?

Almost certainly. S&P Global Ratings warns that the bailout of Yes Bank may have “painful side effects” soon, given that some holders of so-called hybrid bonds will lose their entire investment under the proposed rescue plan. Fitch Ratings says India’s domestic wholesale debt markets “may experience another crisis of confidence,” which may tighten financing conditions -- adding more strain on debt-laden companies. And the close links between Yes Bank, the country’s fourth-largest private lender, and other banks, mutual funds and insurers risks spreading contagion. India’s slowing economy faces further threat from the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

7. Any silver lining?

The health of India’s shadow banking sector has improved, albeit from a shaky position. The central bank had been concerned about 10 companies on a list of 50, but is now just focused on four. Healthier shadow lenders could revive credit for consumers buying cars or vacations, potentially giving a shot in the arm to the economy.

