The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Energy

Why Inflation Has Investors on the Lookout for ‘Demand Destruction’

Analysis by
November 29, 2022 at 1:50 p.m. EST
The Procter & Gamble Co. logo is displayed on a package of ZzzQuil Nighttime Sleep-Aid. Photographer: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg
The Procter & Gamble Co. logo is displayed on a package of ZzzQuil Nighttime Sleep-Aid. Photographer: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg (Photographer: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg)

When shoppers get a shock from higher prices for things like cars or dishwashers or cheese, there’s a point at which they turn away. Economists have a gloomy-sounding term for this recoil: They call it “demand destruction.” 

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

1. What is demand destruction? 

Demand destruction is when persistently high prices for a certain good lead to less demand for that good. The term gained traction in 2022 as policymakers, investors and company executives looked for signs that inflation was changing consumer behavior. 

2. Is it happening? 

Procter & Gamble Co., which produces a range of household staples such as Tide laundry detergent, was among the companies that pointed to a reduction in sales volume amid price increases and general inflationary pressures. Nutrien Ltd. and CF Industries Holdings Inc. highlighted farmers’ reluctance to purchase high-priced fertilizer. But perhaps the most dramatic examples came from the energy industry. US gasoline presented a classic case, as higher prices at the pump prompted Americans to alter their driving habits and vacation closer to home. Indeed, after the price topped $5 a gallon to reach a record in June, consumption dipped. And in Europe, where the cost of natural gas has been more than four times its historical level, there’s been “quite a bit of demand destruction,” according to Murray Auchincloss, chief financial officer of British oil and gas company BP Plc. 

3. Is it a sign of trouble? 

Not necessarily. Too much demand destruction risks sending economies into a tailspin, but if modest enough, it can ultimately help central banks in their inflation fight. Thus the old line: The cure for high prices — is high prices.

• Signs that US consumers were balking at higher prices started to appear in the US economic data.

• Bloomberg Opinion’s Javier Blas wrote about demand destruction in this column: We Told Big Oil Not to Invest. Don’t Complain Now: Javier Blas.

--With assistance from Lars Paulsson.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Loading...