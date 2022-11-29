Procter & Gamble Co., which produces a range of household staples such as Tide laundry detergent, was among the companies that pointed to a reduction in sales volume amid price increases and general inflationary pressures. Nutrien Ltd. and CF Industries Holdings Inc. highlighted farmers’ reluctance to purchase high-priced fertilizer. But perhaps the most dramatic examples came from the energy industry. US gasoline presented a classic case, as higher prices at the pump prompted Americans to alter their driving habits and vacation closer to home. Indeed, after the price topped $5 a gallon to reach a record in June, consumption dipped. And in Europe, where the cost of natural gas has been more than four times its historical level, there’s been “quite a bit of demand destruction,” according to Murray Auchincloss, chief financial officer of British oil and gas company BP Plc.