When shoppers get a shock from higher prices for things like cars or dishwashers or cheese, there’s a point at which they turn away. Economists have a gloomy-sounding term for this recoil: They call it “demand destruction.”
2. Is it happening?
Procter & Gamble Co., which produces a range of household staples such as Tide laundry detergent, was among the companies that pointed to a reduction in sales volume amid price increases and general inflationary pressures. Nutrien Ltd. and CF Industries Holdings Inc. highlighted farmers’ reluctance to purchase high-priced fertilizer. But perhaps the most dramatic examples came from the energy industry. US gasoline presented a classic case, as higher prices at the pump prompted Americans to alter their driving habits and vacation closer to home. Indeed, after the price topped $5 a gallon to reach a record in June, consumption dipped. And in Europe, where the cost of natural gas has been more than four times its historical level, there’s been “quite a bit of demand destruction,” according to Murray Auchincloss, chief financial officer of British oil and gas company BP Plc.
3. Is it a sign of trouble?
Not necessarily. Too much demand destruction risks sending economies into a tailspin, but if modest enough, it can ultimately help central banks in their inflation fight. Thus the old line: The cure for high prices — is high prices.
• Signs that US consumers were balking at higher prices started to appear in the US economic data.
• Bloomberg Opinion’s Javier Blas wrote about demand destruction in this column: We Told Big Oil Not to Invest. Don’t Complain Now: Javier Blas.
--With assistance from Lars Paulsson.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.