The country is the world’s biggest uranium miner, producing more than 40% of the radioactive metal. Uranium prices jumped on the unrest, surging almost 8% to $45.25 a pound on Jan. 5, according to UxC data. The turmoil could lead to more reliance on suppliers outside Kazakhstan, boosting shares of uranium companies in North America and Australia. While uranium prices were rising on potential supply disruptions, there isn’t an immediate shortage and Kazakhstan’s Kazatomprom said Jan. 6 that all delivery deadlines are being met. Unlike facilities that run on oil or natural gas, nuclear power plants can continue operating if shipments are delayed, as many have built up stockpiles. At least some mining operations were continuing as well. Kazakhstan also accounts for about 2% of global crude production and any disruption to its oil industry could be significant if it lasted.