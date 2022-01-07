Tokayev fired the government and agreed to lower fuel prices as he sought to appease the protesters initially by pledging to consider “all legal requests and demands” in a television address. He also took over from Nazarbayev as head of Kazakhstan’s security council and replaced officials seen as loyal to the former president. As the protests intensified, Tokayev quickly changed tack, blaming the unrest on unspecified outside “conspirators” and appealing to the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization to send military forces to help him put down the protests in what he called an “anti-terrorist operation.” Russian paratroopers joined operations to retake Almaty’s airport, according to the Defense Ministry in Moscow, which said 75 aircraft flew its forces to Kazakhstan after Tokayev appealed for aid. Russia placed an officer who led military operations in Syria and Ukraine in charge of the deployment in Kazakhstan by CSTO troops.