Tokayev fired the government and agreed to lower fuel prices as he sought to appease the protesters initially. He also took over from Nazarbayev as head of Kazakhstan’s security council and replaced officials seen as loyal to the former president. Karim Massimov, a key ally of Nazarbayev, and other unidentified officials were arrested Jan. 6 on suspicion of treason, according to the National Security Committee. As the protests intensified, Tokayev blamed the unrest on outside “conspirators” and appealed to the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization to send forces to help with what he called an “anti-terrorist operation.” Russian paratroopers helped retake Almaty’s airport, according to the Defense Ministry in Moscow, and Russia placed an officer who led military operations in Syria and Ukraine in charge of the deployment in Kazakhstan.