Scientists are adamant: It’s never too late to act. Some changes have already occurred, such as the rise in extreme weather. Others can be slowed tremendously even if they can’t be stopped, such as the rise in sea levels. The rate and amount of further greenhouse emissions determines how much danger is ahead of us and how quickly it comes. “Every tonne of CO2 emissions adds to global warming,” the authors state. A key finding in the report is that if emissions are curbed, heating will soon stop as well. (Some scientists had fretted that global heating might continue for a considerable amount of time in that scenario.) The report bolsters efforts to find ways to remove carbon dioxide directly from the air. Technologies to do so exist, and several high-profile startups have shown they can do it, but cost is a major hurdle for now.