Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte made a habit of casting doubt on the future of his country’s longstanding defense ties with the US, usually in response to US concerns about his deadly drug war. Now with new presidents in both countries, the tide has turned. The two allies have paved the way for greater American presence in the Asia-Pacific region, spurred by persistent tensions with China over Taiwan and the South China Sea.

1. What’s the new agreement?

An expansion of the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement, originally signed in 2014, which allowed for a US presence at five Philippine military bases and the construction of new facilities there. The agreement, announced Feb. 2, will bring the total number of military sites the US can access to nine, and allow it to rotate its troops for prolonged stays. Three Philippine bases near Taiwan — two in the northern province of Cagayan and one in Isabela province — in addition to one in Palawan near the South China Sea, are among the new sites said to be under consideration. They also decided to substantially complete projects at the five existing military sites, including another base in Palawan province, near the disputed sea. The US has allocated over $82 million toward infrastructure investments in the five sites.

2. What’s the impetus?

President Joe Biden has sought to readjust the US force presence in the Indo-Pacific region and restore the relationship with the Philippines since President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. took office last year. While China was not specifically mentioned in announcing the new agreement, both countries are worried about Beijing’s increasingly assertive claims to a wide swath of the South China Sea, including islands and reefs Manila sees as its own. Chinese ships have regularly been seen trailing Philippine fishing vessels, often intercepting them and forcing them to divert from contested areas. Marcos raised the issues during his meeting with China’s President Xi Jinping in January. Biden has also stepped up US assurances to defend Taiwan. The US confirmed in January that it would be moving thousands of Marines based in Japan to a reactivated facility in Guam, a move also seen as part of a wider effort to disperse American forces to help it better confront China in case of a crisis.

3. What other defense agreements are there?

There are two others:

• The Mutual Defense Treaty was signed in 1951, five years after the US granted the Philippines independence, and it has been at the center of defense relations ever since. The eight-article pact — one of seven collective defense treaties the US has globally — calls for each side to help build defense capabilities and “meet the common dangers in accordance with its constitutional processes” if either side is attacked.

• The Visiting Forces Agreement, signed in 1998, spells out the legalities for US military personnel operating in the Philippines. It covers everything from passport regulations to procedures for importing military equipment to criminal jurisdiction.

4. What were Duterte’s complaints?

He came into office in 2016 pledging to pivot Philippine foreign policy toward China and away from the US, its former colonial master. Duterte, whose term ended last year, questioned whether the US would defend the Philippines if China seizes disputed shoals and reefs in the South China Sea — skepticism that has persisted for decades. A US diplomatic cable from 1976, since declassified, states the Mutual Defense Treaty doesn’t cover disputed areas such as the Spratly Islands, although American officials have recently committed to defend the Philippines in disputed waters. Duterte also said military deals with the US haven’t helped address security threats in the Philippines, particularly the communist insurgency. He threatened to terminate the Visiting Forces Agreement — then stayed the order — and frequently lashed out at the US over what he perceived as its hypocrisy and meddling on human rights. As his term wound down, promises of big-ticket projects and billions of dollars in investments from China were largely unfulfilled. Tensions over the South China Sea have flared again and oil exploration plans have stalled. This year, the International Criminal Court said it would resume its investigation into Duterte’s war on drugs.

5. What’s the history behind the relationship?

The Philippines has periodically reassessed its relationship with the US, which ruled the Southeast Asian nation as a territory for nearly 50 years after it was ceded by Spain. After World War War II, Clark Air Base and Subic Bay Naval Base, near Manila, were the largest US military outpost in the Western Pacific. The 1947 Military Bases Agreement, originally a 99-year deal, was revised several times to give the Philippines more compensation or sovereignty. An amendment was added that allowed for it to end in 1991. As the deadline approached, leaders from both countries sought to extend the pact. Yet an upswell of anti-colonial sentiment prompted the Philippine Senate to reject a fresh agreement, and the US closed all of its bases by 1992.

