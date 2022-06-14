Placeholder while article actions load

When a company pledges to cut its carbon emissions, how big a deal is it? That depends on what’s being counted. An oil company’s direct emissions – those from its trucks, drills and facilities – are only a small fraction of the CO2 released when the fuel it sells is burned. A pledge by McDonald’s Corp. to buy solar energy for its offices can be viewed alongside the much larger carbon impact of its suppliers raising cattle and franchises that sell its burgers. As more investors take environmental factors into account, what has been a technical debate is taking on increased importance, as a matter of “scope.”

1. What does “scope” mean?

It’s a method of tallying a company’s impact on climate change, using three categories to account for the various ways that companies can pollute the atmosphere. Under what’s known as the Greenhouse Gas Protocol, emissions are classed as Scope 1, 2 or 3. Scope 1 covers direct emissions from sources owned or controlled by a company, like a fleet of cars or a power plant. Scope 2 covers emissions from the generation of energy the company buys, such as electricity. Scope 3 is everything else linked to the company: the emissions produced by the entire value chain, including suppliers and customers. This three-tiered approach grew out of a partnership between the World Resources Institute, a global environmental non-profit organization, and the World Business Council for Sustainable Development, an association of more than 200 companies.

Advertisement

2. Why break it down this way?

A company like McDonald’s that has large Scope 3 emissions and small Scope 1 and 2 figures will need to use different tools in its climate tool box than, say, an electric utility. McDonald’s has said it’s focused on eliminating any deforestation resulting from its global supply chain by 2030 and is working on using more sustainable materials in packaging. Since it typically doesn’t own the land or cattle needed to make its hamburgers, it must work with suppliers to make the change. Many companies that make consumer products, such as Procter & Gamble Co. and Coca-Cola Co., or automakers like Ford Motor Co., will have a big Scope 3 figure. When plans to cut pollution are rolled out, the categories help shareholders figure out what’s really being promised and how ambitious it is. Disclosure can help the market reward or pressure companies depending on their performance.

3. How is this approach being implemented?

Advertisement

The concept gained momentum following the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change, when countries came together to set targets for emission cuts to help slow global warming. The Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures, a finance industry-led group, was set up the same year as the Paris Agreement to encourage companies to put details about their environmental risks in the public domain. It recommends that investors and executives disclose the Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions of their portfolios, and Scope 3 “if appropriate.” (The task force was founded and is chaired by Michael R. Bloomberg, the majority owner of Bloomberg LP, the parent company of Bloomberg News.) The scope framework also provides a key metric for the Science Based Targets initiative, an international partnership that measures whether companies are delivering on the necessary cuts outlined in the Paris Agreement.

4. Who’s pushing for it?

Companies are facing growing demands to disclose the full range of their environmental impact from investors, such as pension plans and sovereign wealth funds, as well as their employees, lawmakers and activists. Institutional investors including Amundi SA, Europe’s largest money manager, which has more than $2.2 trillion of assets under management, have pledged to use their vast resources to combat climate change. Governments are starting to care about scope too. The UK authorities have taken steps to require publicly listed companies to disclose climate-related data, and the US Securities and Exchange Commission is considering following suit.

Advertisement

5. Are companies responding to the pressure?

They’re starting to. Some are beginning to clean up supply chains that they’ve left to their own devices for decades. Oil and finance companies, in particular, are increasingly coming under the microscope. Exxon Mobil Corp. provided a jolt for the oil industry when it disclosed emissions data on customers’ use of its fuels and other products for the first time in January 2021. But there’s still a long way to go. HSBC Holdings Plc and Barclays Plc revealed in February 2022 that they’re each responsible for so-called financed emissions -- those created by companies and projects for which they provide loans or underwriting, accounted as Scope 3 emissions -- equivalent to roughly 18% of the total carbon footprint of the UK. That followed a landmark set of climate disclosures from BlackRock Inc., which indicated the asset manager’s emissions at least rival those of Volkswagen AG, Europe’s biggest car manufacturer.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article