The second reason concerned some disappointing news: Tesla won’t be launching any new models this year, including the much-anticipated (and delayed) Cybertruck. Delivering that information without alarming the faithful required the maestro’s deft touch.
This consisted mostly of downplaying the importance of the core business — those rolling metal boxes steered by meat-with-eyes — and talking up robots and self-driving vehicles, sometimes with an air of high dudgeon. When one analyst questioned the feasibility of Tesla’s growth targets, Musk sidestepped with all the subtlety of a Cybertruck, complaining that “the gravity of Full Self Driving is not fully appreciated.” No one followed up to probe whether Musk’s repeated, and unrealized, predictions about robotaxis might have something to do with that.
At other points, Musk raised the tantalizing prospect of robots leading to a post-labor economy and again predicted the imminent arrival of robotaxis. These will make point-to-point transportation so cheap that buses and subways will be abandoned, he said, leading to horrendous traffic jams (nice plug for his tunneling venture, the Boring Company). I was left a bit mystified, though, as to why Musk claimed on one hand that robotaxis would slash the effective cost of a vehicle yet on the other suggested that the Cybertruck was delayed partly by the need to make it affordable.
All fun and games, and appreciating the humor shouldn’t detract from the real achievements. Tesla shifted nearly a million vehicles last year, almost double the number of the year before and despite the supply-chain problems in the autos sector. The existential issues that dogged the company during the release of the Model 3 in 2017 have faded. It’s now the best-selling EV in the world, and Tesla has a cash cushion of almost $18 billion (it also looks set to get an investment grade credit rating soon). Ask the incumbent automakers scrambling to shift strategy whether they think Tesla is a “real company.”
Even so, selling the vision thing remains paramount because, while Tesla’s momentum is phenomenal, its results are dwarfed by its nearly trillion-dollar market cap. Even assuming the company shifts 50% more vehicles every year through this decade and earns an unheard of 20% net margin on every single one, you would still need far more to justify the valuation.(1) That gap is plugged by belief in Musk as a new Edison and in the future he describes: self-driving cars, humanoid robots, a gargantuan energy business. These are choose-your-own-adventure total addressable markets. Musk himself said Full Self Driving will “become the most important source of profitability for Tesla.”
The obvious rejoinder to any skepticism is that Musk has pulled off amazing feats already. Indeed he has, but Tesla’s valuation has always been many steps ahead — indeed, it had to be in order to attract a lot of the money to fund those cumulative losses before profits arrived. Even with all those Teslas on the road, at this price you’re still holding an option on a future not just transformed but also dominated by Tesla. That comes with a certain amount of volatility; Tesla’s market cap just round-tripped $300 billion in the space of five weeks.
If there are no new models to move the needle this year, Musk’s focus on producing ever more of the existing ones looks to be the best way of keeping the bulls onside. Yet that outsize option value means Tesla’s stock may also be steered by the words and deeds of another man who delivered a much-anticipated performance on Wednesday. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell never brings quite the same level of entertainment. Even less so when he’s sounding a more hawkish tone than has been heard in all the years since Tesla’s IPO.
(1) This assumes an average nominal selling price of $50,000 and a discount rate of 10%. It implies Tesla selling almost 36 million vehicles in 2030, or more than one in three of the entire global market (!). Discounted cash flows for 2022 through 2030 add up to about $535 billion, 43% below the current market cap.
