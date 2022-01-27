The obvious rejoinder to any skepticism is that Musk has pulled off amazing feats already. Indeed he has, but Tesla’s valuation has always been many steps ahead — indeed, it had to be in order to attract a lot of the money to fund those cumulative losses before profits arrived. Even with all those Teslas on the road, at this price you’re still holding an option on a future not just transformed but also dominated by Tesla. That comes with a certain amount of volatility; Tesla’s market cap just round-tripped $300 billion in the space of five weeks.