Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

For almost two decades, lawmakers in Washington have been pushing legislation that would rein in the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries. Facing a near-certain presidential veto, the proposal has never crossed the finish line. Now, the legislation is getting a new look amid surging gasoline and oil prices and OPEC+’s decision to cut output caps by 2 million barrels a day.

1. What would the legislation do?

The bill -- dubbed the “No Oil Producing and Exporting Cartels Act,” or “NOPEC” -- would empower the US Department of Justice to file an antitrust lawsuit against OPEC for trying to control oil production or to affect crude prices. It would do this by amending the Sherman Antitrust Act of 1890, the law used more than a century ago to break up the oil empire of John D. Rockefeller. Even if the Justice Department were never to act on its power to sue, the mere existence of this option might be enough to force the cartel to change its behavior.

Advertisement

2. Does this have a chance of becoming law?

Following the cuts announced by OPEC+, the administration of President Joe Biden suggested it might be willing to back the bill, which has broad support in both parties. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the bill was among the legislative tools being looked at in response to the cartel’s production cut. Democratic Senator Dick Durbin, who chairs the chamber’s Judiciary Committee, has called for the legislation to be passed when Congress returns after the midterm elections in November. The committee’s top Republican, Senator Chuck Grassley, has said he will file the bill as an amendment to a popular defense spending bill. The committee approved the legislation on a 17-4 vote in May, but the Biden administration expressed concern about unintended consequences of the legislation as the war in Ukraine stoked volatility in energy markets.

3. Is this as far as the bill has ever gotten?

Advertisement

No. Versions of the bill were approved by the House of Representatives and the Senate in 2007, but the idea got no further under a veto threat by President George W. Bush. Former President Donald Trump supported the NOPEC idea before taking office, and OPEC was a frequent target of his on Twitter, but during his four-year term the legislation was never brought to the floor for a vote in either chamber.

4. Who opposes NOPEC?

Both the American Petroleum Institute and the US Chamber of Commerce have come out strongly against the bill, fearing retaliatory action against US companies abroad if it becomes law. US shale producers also benefit from OPEC’s discipline in bolstering prices.

5. What would be the possible repercussions for the oil market?

The consulting firm ClearView Energy Partners said in a research note that “signs of administration intent to use new powers that NOPEC would confer -- a dramatic intervention -- could lead OPEC+ to reconsider and potentially abandon its ‘market balancing’ role, provoking a dramatic selloff and the exhaustion of global spare capacity.”

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article