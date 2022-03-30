1. How are they challenging him?

The two largest opposition parties, once bitter rivals, have set aside their enmity to work together toward removing Khan, a former cricket star, from power. They are the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz headed by Nawaz Sharif, who’s been prime minister three times, and the Pakistan Peoples Party, led jointly by former President Asif Ali Zardari and his son Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Together with smaller opposition groups, they are seeking to remove Khan with a vote of no confidence in Parliament’s lower house. The 342-member chamber will start a debate on the opposition’s motion on March 31, with a vote expected on April 3. After weeks of hectic political maneuvering, local media say the opposition parties have the support of about 169 members -- three short of the majority required to remove a prime minister from office. Zardari and Sharif say a breakaway faction in the ruling Tehreek-e-Insaf party will also support the no-confidence vote. Khan claims his majority is intact.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

2. What’s the criticism of his economic management?

Facing a balance-of-payments crisis, Khan has demonstrated an approach that critics characterize as haphazard and inconsistent. He’s appointed four finance ministers and about half a dozen finance secretaries since 2018. He’s also frequently changed his tax chief and the head of the Board of Investment. Initially, he was reluctant to seek a bailout from the International Monetary Fund. Then a year after he did so in 2019, the program -- Pakistan’s 13th such loan in 30 years -- was suspended because Pakistan failed to meet IMF conditions for it. The plan was revived last year after Khan’s administration agreed to tougher conditions, including raising oil prices and electricity tariffs. But a few months later, Khan cut domestic fuel costs and power rates to soothe public anger over rising living costs, measures seen as putting the IMF program in jeopardy. Talks between the IMF officials and Khan’s administration are ongoing for the release of the next installment of the loan.

3. Why is the military’s position important?

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Pakistan’s military has outsized power for a country conceived as a democracy. There have been three successful military coups. When Khan became prime minister, it was only the second time since Pakistan achieved independence in 1947 that a civilian administration had transferred power to another. Even when elected governments have ruled, the military, especially the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agency, has played a forceful role. The armed forces have entrenched positions in the economy through land ownership and shareholdings in large corporations, along with an oversized sway on foreign and security policies.

4. What are Khan’s relations with the military?

Until recently, it was widely thought that Khan was fully backed by the military in an arrangement referred to as a hybrid regime. In behind-the-scenes maneuvers, the armed forces helped him survive several previous moves by opponents to remove him from power. This time, opposition parties and most analysts say, the military isn’t backing him. Both Khan and the military deny that the Army helped Khan come into power or hold on to it.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

5. What are the signs?

In October, ISI chief General Faiz Hameed, a Khan favorite, was moved to a less significant post. His replacement, General Nadeem Ahmad Anjum, according to local media reports, has ordered his forces not to engage in political matters. Local media say the Army chief, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, wants his soldiers to focus on external threats as -- after a brief pause -- attacks by militant groups operating in Pakistan have increased since the Taliban’s takeover in Afghanistan last year. Pakistan says such groups have their origins in neighboring India or Afghanistan (which those countries deny) but have metastasized and struck in Pakistan, largely against security forces and Muslims of the minority Shiite sect. It’s estimated that Pakistan has lost more than 80,000 lives in terrorist attacks since 2001.

6. What happens after the vote?

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

If Khan wins, he’s likely to emerge in a stronger position for the roughly 16 months remaining in his term, both in pursuing his economic policies and in talks with the IMF. Khan, who has been critical of the U.S. while seeking to improve ties with Russia and China, has said he would continue to pursue an “independent” foreign policy. If he loses, the opposition parties have announced plans to form a coalition government for a few months and then call early national elections.

(Updates section 1 with voting details; Adds new section 6)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com