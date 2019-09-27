It’s an idea that’s been around for more than two decades: To slow climate change, make polluters pay for the damage they cause. Worldwide, more than 50 nations, states and cities have adopted what’s known as carbon pricing. The approach is held up by environmentalists, politicians and even many oil companies as an elegant, free-market approach to slow global warming. It’s done either through a tax on each metric ton of carbon dioxide emitted or by creating a market to trade permits to pollute. While the concept may have broad support, the fees have proved hugely controversial in Germany, Canada, Australia and other countries.

1. How does carbon pricing work?

Carbon prices are set by governments or markets. They cover a select portion of a country’s total emissions, with most charges focused on utilities that produce electricity. Some take the form of a tax or fee that’s levied on each ton of carbon dioxide released. With a market, a limit is set on the total volume of emissions allowed; then permits are either allocated to, or purchased by, polluters. The credits can then be bought and sold, a system known as cap-and-trade.

2. Is carbon pricing effective?

Environmentalists say most policy makers have been unwilling to set prices high enough to force changes in behavior. Carbon prices of $40 or more per ton are crucial if the world is to meet greenhouse-gas reduction targets in the Paris agreement to halt climate change, according to scientists. That said, the levies have encouraged more switching to cleaner natural gas, and their cost has begun to creep into electricity prices around the world. The U.K.’s carbon tax is credited with helping the country rapidly phase out coal.

3. Where is it an issue?

Just about everywhere. Here are a few hotspots:

• Germany plans to extend carbon pricing to transport and heating fuels. Unveiled Sept. 20, the initative was criticized by environmentalists for setting the starting price too low to have an impact. It envisages oil companies paying 10 euros ($11) per ton of carbon dioxide for the fuels they sell starting in 2021. That price would ratchet up over time.

• In Canada, October’s election could hinge on the fight over Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s introduction of a carbon tax.

• In the U.S., a group called the Climate Leadership Council, which includes major oil, power and consumer products companies, has called for a tax of $40 a ton. The fee would increase at least 5% every year, with proceeds rebated to American consumers. Democratic Party candidates hoping to take on President Donald Trump in the 2020 election are also talking about carbon taxes.

• China is finishing the rules for its planned national market.

4. How widespread is it?

Carbon markets are working on planned in more than 50 jurisdictions worldwide. They include the European Union and a dozen U.S. states. About 30 nations and states have carbon taxes. Those range from roughly $1 a metric ton in Mexico to about $127 in Sweden. Many countries — such as the U.K. and most Scandinavian nations — use permit trading alongside targeted taxes on dirty fuels such as coal. Still, carbon pricing only covers about 20% of global emissions. California’s program, for example, is one of the few that includes transport fuels, and Germany’s latest move is seeking to emulate the U.S. state.

5. How high does the price need to be?

A price range of about $40-$80 a ton is needed by 2020 to achieve targets in the 2015 United Nations Paris accord to stem climate change, according to a 2019 World Bank report. The price would need to rise to more than $100 a ton by the middle of the century to encourage expensive technologies such as carbon capture and storage and cleaner fuels. About half of the almost 200 nations that signed the agreement expect to use some form of carbon pricing to reach their goals.

6. Who’s opposed to carbon pricing?

Political leaders have struggled to sell the system, since it raises the cost of goods and services, especially steel and cement. Some business leaders say it distorts markets for goods that come from countries that don’t levy a price on pollution. Australia repealed its carbon tax in 2014 after it was blamed for destroying jobs. Carbon prices can hit the poor hardest by raising household energy prices, though that burden can be offset by redirecting revenue raised.

7. So is carbon pricing here to stay?

Many environmentalists say the world will continue to fall short of its emissions goals unless there are carbon prices with real teeth. Many companies already use an internal, or “shadow” carbon price to test the viability of new projects.

