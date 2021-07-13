• The European Commission will on July 14 tell the world exactly how it plans become carbon neutral by the middle of the century. That will include the biggest overhaul to date of its 16-year-old emissions market. Already the world’s biggest, the market’s permits will be harder to come by and it will be extended to include maritime transport. Airlines will eventually have to pay for all their pollution in the cap-and-trade program, as their free allowances will be phased out. A parallel emissions trading plan will also be created for heating and road transport fuels.