• China plans to reach net-zero by 2060 and sees its emissions peaking before the end of this decade. Its multifaceted approach includes a national carbon market, with trading in Shanghai. After multiple delays, the cap-and-trade system will start in July. Authorities will quickly work on setting emissions accounting rules and on guidance for pollution rights for industries beyond the power sector, the first to be covered under the initiative, according to Vice Minister of Ecology and Environment Zhao Yingmin. The program has been criticized for not being tough enough and is expected to have limited real-world impact at its outset. It probably won’t be enough to avoid the European Union imposing its planned so-called Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism on Chinese goods to ensure European businesses have a level playing field vis-a-vis their competitors in jurisdictions with laxer pollution rules.