Far from having the keys to a magic money vault, PE firms raise funds from the same places as everyone else. In spite of the name, the biggest ones are all listed on public markets. More than a third of private equity cash comes from pension funds, rising to two-thirds if you include funds-of-funds, asset managers and insurers — the same constellation of investors who are putting so much pressure on listed businesses to divest their fossil fuel assets. The players who are likely to be most resistant to pressure on climate finance — family offices, private individuals and sovereign wealth funds — account for just a quarter of buyout fundraising. That won’t be enough to move the needle.