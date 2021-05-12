If the Colonial Pipeline is restarted within a week, analysts say foreign tankers wouldn’t arrive on the East Coast in time to do much good, since the journey from the Gulf to New York harbor would take an estimated six to seven days. The water-based alternatives include more foreign cargoes making a 10-to-14 day trek from Europe, and enlisting more Jones Act-compliant vessels. There are some 57 eligible U.S.-flagged tankers, according to data from the Maritime Administration, but some of those haul chemicals and others serve Alaska, so they’d be of little use in the current crisis. By one estimate, using a Jones Act-compliant tanker adds $5 per barrel to the cost of transporting oil.