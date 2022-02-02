There has been a flurry of diplomacy, sparked initially by a video call that Biden held with Putin Dec. 7. The leaders spoke again by phone Dec. 30 and both sides have exchanged written responses with proposals on how to calm tensions. The U.S. has warned of debilitating economic sanctions if Russia attacks, while the Kremlin says NATO expanding further east or deploying weapons in Ukraine are red lines. In January the U.S. ordered families of U.S. diplomats in Ukraine to depart and advised its other citizens to consider leaving. Biden said Jan. 28 he would send American troops to NATO allies in Eastern Europe, after the U.S. had put 8,500 on heightened alert for possible transfer to the region. The president has ruled out moving U.S. or NATO armed forces into Ukraine itself.