If U.S. warnings of an invasion are borne out, it would plunge the West and Russia into the worst confrontation since the Cold War ended. The Kremlin insists the accusations are a “targeted information campaign” against Russia and accuses Ukraine of preparing to use force against the separatist regions. Ukraine’s foreign minister denied that on Twitter, saying it was “devoted to seeking political and diplomatic solutions.” A Russian intervention on this scale to annexe territory or even to overthrow the government in Kyiv would represent the most serious challenge to European security in decades, dwarfing the crisis triggered by Putin’s takeover of Crimea and the kind of unrestrained fighting that characterized the eastern Ukrainian conflict’s earlier days. Russia’s five-day war with Georgia, another former Soviet republic that turned its gaze to the West, began in a similar fashion in 2008 and ended in effective annexation of rebel areas by Moscow. Kremlin officials have been drawing parallels with that conflict in the latest crisis.